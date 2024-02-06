Wisconsin offers three-star athlete from IMG Academy

The Badgers offered Kaden Strayhorn, a three-star class of 2025 interior offensive lineman from Bradenton, Florida, on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound player still has one more year at IMG Academy before he’d look to make the jump to the college game.

Strayhorn is originally from Detroit, but he transferred IMG in 2022 and he’s now received 23 Division 1 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State. Wisconsin will have their work cut out for them in acquiring his talents in 2025.

The athlete projects as a center, and considering the Badgers’ starter from 2023, Tanor Bortolini, has moved on to the NFL and Jake Renfro, their current expected starter for 2024, is a redshirt senior, he could be a valuable addition.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire