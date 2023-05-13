Wisconsin offers three-star 2024 WR

On Friday, the Badgers added to their 2024 offer list. Wisconsin offered wide receiver Isaiah McMorris. McMorris currently holds a number of offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, and USC.

The 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver is a native of Nebraska and plays his high school football at Bellevue West. That is the same high school that Wisconsin star point guard Chucky Hepburn attended.

According to 247Sports, McMorris is the No. 3 player in the state of Nebraska in the class of 2024.

He also plays basketball and competes in track and field. Here is a look at McMorris announcing his offer from Wisconsin:

