Wisconsin offers three-star 2023 DB Saboor Karriem

On Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers offered 2023 defensive back Saboor Karriem per an announcement on Twitter.

Related: Wisconsin makes top 10 for three-star 2023 EDGE Brad Spence

Karriem plays both defensive back and wide receiver for West Orange High School in West Orange, N.J., and is a three-star recruit that is ranked as the No. 77 safety in the country by 247Sports. He currently holds offers from several Big Ten programs including Rutgers, Illinois and Maryland.

At 6-foot-3-inches tall, Karriem brings great physicality and versatility that would allow him to play at both safety and cornerback. This offer seems to follow the emphasis that the Badgers have put on recruiting big and versatile skill position players in their latest recruiting cycle.