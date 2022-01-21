Wisconsin offers the third ranked offensive tackle in 2023 recruiting class

Paul Chryst and company have offered 6-foot-6, 295 pound offensive tackle Samson Okunlola out of Brockton, Massachusetts.

Per 247 sports, Okunlola is the No. 3 offensive tackle and the No. 36 ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Thayer Academy standout already has 37 scholarship offers, most notably from Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State, and Florida. So he’ll essentially have his pick of the litter.

http://www.hudl.com/v/2GUxps

Okunlola has all the physical tools to become an elite player on the offensive line. He has good size, projectable frame, long arms, and is a tremendous athlete for the position. It’s easy to see why Wisconsin would want to get in the mix for his services.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/jHOBh75EdX — Samson Okunlola ‘23 (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_) January 21, 2022

