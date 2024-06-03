Wisconsin offers in-state class of 2026 interior offensive lineman

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to in-state class of 2026 interior offensive lineman Samuel Simpson on Sunday.

Simpson joins four-star class of 2026 interior offensive linemen Will Conroy and Ben Nichols to receive offers from the Badgers over the past two weeks.

247Sports, On3 and Rivals have yet to give the lineman a national, position or state-specific ranking. The River Falls, Wisconsin native received his first NCAA Division I offer from the University of Kansas on May 20.

Iowa State has also shown a medium interest in Simpson, per Rivals.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but Rivals’ FanFutureCast projects the 6-foot-4, 285-pound athlete to land in Madison.

Wisconsin has offered seven other interior offensive lineman. Outside Simpson, only Oak Creek, Wisconsin native James Thomas is an in-state recruit.

The Badgers’ projected starting interior offensive line entering 2024 includes Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro and Joe Huber.

