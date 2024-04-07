Wisconsin offers a promising class of 2027 running back

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2027 running back Jance Henry Jr. on Saturday. The offer comes after he was one of many recruits to make unofficial visits this weekend.

Henry is currently unranked on 247Sports but does already have offers from Akron, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, Toledo and UNLV. He recently took an unofficial visit to Penn State, so his offer list should heat up as his high school career continues.

The 2027 recruiting cycle is still a ways away. But Wisconsin is already prioritizing members of the class.

Focus remains on the Badgers’ class of 2025 which currently ranks No. 17 in the nation with seven commits. Luke Fickell and his staff are working to improve upon a stellar 2024 effort which saw the program finish No. 25 overall with a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

