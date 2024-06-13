Wisconsin offers promising class of 2026 ATH Brandon Brown Jr.

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to fast-rising class of 2026 athlete Brandon Brown Jr. on Tuesday.

Brown becomes the latest 2026 weapon to receive an offer from UW, joining wide receivers Kennan and Jarod Pula and athletes Rico Blassingame and Sharroid Whitehead over the past few weeks.

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound athlete represents Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas. On3 has Brown Jr. as the nation’s No. 97 wide receiver and No. 80 recruit from Texas for the class of 2026.

Despite being a 2026 recruit, Brown has already received offers from five NCAA Division I programs. Campbell, Colorado State, Oklahoma State, Boston College and Wisconsin round out that list.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine projects the athlete to land at Oklahoma State. Still, Brown has ample time to decide on his collegiate commitment.

Excluding Brown, Wisconsin had previously offered 25 wide receivers in the class of 2026. But current focus is on Fickell’s class of 2025, which current sits at No. 13 in the nation with 17 players committed.

