Wisconsin offers Oregon transfer defensive back

Wisconsin is in on a former four-star defensive back as the Badgers offered Oregon transfer Avante Dickerson on Monday.

Dickerson was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021, and the number one player in the state of Nebraska in the 2021 group per 247Sports.

The Badgers were quick to offer him as he only entered the portal back on April 28. In high school, Dickerson was a two-sport athlete as he starred in both football and track and field. He played both wide receiver and defensive back as a high school player before being recruited as a defensive player at Oregon.

He ran a sub-11 second 100-meter dash as a high school track star.

Dickerson has already received offers from the likes of Indiana and Minnesota as he looks to potentially make his way to the Big Ten.

