Wisconsin offers linebacker from South Dakota after junior day

The Badgers offered Thomas Heiberger, a class of 2024 linebacker from Jefferson, South Dakota this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound athlete was visiting Wisconsin as a part of the team’s junior day event and was officially offered by the team.

Heiberger is now up to five Division 1 offers, with Wisconsin and Texas Tech being his only offers from Power-5 schools. Considering the Badgers’ track record at the linebacker position, Heiberger could certainly benefit from joining the program that has pumped out NFL talent like Leo Chenal, Jack Sanborn and Nick Herbig over the past couple seasons.

Currently, Wisconsin has secured the commitments of two athletes from the class of 2024, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Illinois).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire