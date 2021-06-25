Wisconsin offers New Jersey’s No. 1 player in the class of 2023

The New Jersey pipeline has been strong for the Wisconsin football program throughout the years. Anthony Davis, Jonathan Casillas, Corey Clement, Jonathan Taylor and Jalen Berger are just some of the big names to come from the garden state to play for the Badgers.

Berger is the most recent high-profile recruit to take that path, and Wisconsin now may now be using their connection to his former high school to land another high-profile recruit.

That player is class of 2023 offensive tackle Chase Bisontis, New Jersey’s No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2023 and a new member of Wisconsin’s offer sheet.

Bisontis is 247Sports‘ No. 39 player in the class of 2023 and No. 3 offensive tackle.

How highly-touted is Berger’s former linemate?

He currently holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and numerous other high-profile FBS programs.

Wisconsin’s class of 2023 recently got off the ground with five commitments in the last week. Much more work is still left to be done, though, before the class rivals the program’s 2021 effort.

