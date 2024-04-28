Wisconsin offers impressive multi-sport athlete from Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered Lincoln Keyes, a three-star tight end from Saline, Michigan, on Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound athlete is a sophomore at Saline High and he still has two more years of high school football before he’d make the jump to the college level.

Keyes has now picked up 12 Division 1 football offers, including Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin within the Big Ten. The Michigan Wolverines have yet to offer, but he has gotten scholarships extended to him from Central Michigan and Western Michigan within his home state.

What makes Keyes a rather intriguing recruit is his general size, which he has also used to make himself successful on the basketball court. There’s a long list of tight ends that also played basketball going on to have strong football careers and Keyes will look to do so as well.

Wisconsin has now offered eight different tight ends in the class of 2026.

