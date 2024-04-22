Wisconsin offers impressive class of 2026 wide receiver from Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered Zachary Washington, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound class of 2026 wide receiver from Illinois on Saturday. He’s a sophomore at St. Francis High School in Wheaton and still has two more years before making the leap to the collegiate level.

Washington was in attendance for the Badgers’ spring practice on Saturday for an unofficial visit, picking up a scholarship offer thereafter. He has now picked up five Division 1 offers, with Wisconsin the only Power Four school on the list.

Considering Washington’s overall size, Luke Fickell and his staff will look to take advantage of the program’s proximity to the wide receiver and reel him in for 2026.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire