Wisconsin offers hometown three-star defensive lineman

The Badgers offered Torin Pettaway, a three-star class of 2025 defensive lineman from Middleton, Wisconsin, on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound athlete still has one more year at Middleton High School before he’d potentially look to play college football.

Pettaway has now received four Division 1 offers, all of which have come from teams within the Big Ten (Minnesota, Nebraska, USC and Wisconsin). Pettaway also has experience playing basketball as well, so he may possess a unique set of skills for a player at his position.

Considering his proximity to Madison, the Badgers can be considered a favorite to land the defensive lineman in 2025, though he’ll likely receive many more offers in the coming months.

After an amazing visit, I am extremely blessed to have received my 4th D1 offer from my hometown, the University of Wisconsin! @G_Scruggs @AllenTrieu @OJW_Scouting @travisWSN pic.twitter.com/qnb8ySpcFb — Torin Pettaway (@torinjp) February 4, 2024

