Wisconsin offers four-star wide receiver from Idaho

The Badgers offered Gatlin Bair, a four-star wide receiver from Burley, Idaho on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180 pound athlete still has one more season of high school football at Burley Senior High before he’d potentially make the leap to a college program as a member of their class of 2024.

Bair is a multi-sport athlete who has played basketball and ran track, the second of which he’s posted some impressive times, namely running the 100-meter 10.53 seconds at the USA Track and Field Region 11 Junior Olympic Championships in July.

The wide receiver has now received 22 Division 1 offers, including powerhouses like Michigan and Texas. With Luke Fickell and Phil Longo now at the helm offensively, Wisconsin does have a better chance than ever to land a talent like Bair though.

With four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) already locked up for 2024, the Badgers would certainly love to add another speedster to their offense.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire