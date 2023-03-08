Wisconsin offers four-star wide receiver from Idaho
The Badgers offered Gatlin Bair, a four-star wide receiver from Burley, Idaho on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180 pound athlete still has one more season of high school football at Burley Senior High before he’d potentially make the leap to a college program as a member of their class of 2024.
Bair is a multi-sport athlete who has played basketball and ran track, the second of which he’s posted some impressive times, namely running the 100-meter 10.53 seconds at the USA Track and Field Region 11 Junior Olympic Championships in July.
The wide receiver has now received 22 Division 1 offers, including powerhouses like Michigan and Texas. With Luke Fickell and Phil Longo now at the helm offensively, Wisconsin does have a better chance than ever to land a talent like Bair though.
With four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) already locked up for 2024, the Badgers would certainly love to add another speedster to their offense.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin!! #OnWisconsin @Im_MikeB @PatLambert13 @Coach_CAndersen @RAREAcademyID @BrandonHuffman @TRS_Performance @GoodEatzSWR pic.twitter.com/kSbUp6coRq
— Gatlin Bair (@BairGatlin) March 7, 2023