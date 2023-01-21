Wisconsin offers four-star safety from Michigan

The Badgers offered Jeremiah Beasley, a four-star safety from the class of 2024 on Friday. The junior from Belleville, Michigan still has one more year of high school football before he’ll potentially make the jump to the collegiate level.

Beasley has now received 19 Division 1 offers, including six from programs within the Big Ten. Based on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball, Michigan State is the early favorite to land the safety in 2024, but there is still a lot of time for Wisconsin to earn his commitment.

To this point, the Badgers have secured two commitments for the class of 2024, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Illinois).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire