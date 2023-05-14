Wisconsin offers a four-star OT who is already committed to Penn State

On Friday, the Badgers got in on a four-star offensive tackle who is already committed to a Big Ten rival.

Wisconsin extended an offer to 2025 offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews, a 6-foot-5 lineman who committed to Penn State back on January 30th.

Since his commitment to the Nittany Lions, offers have flown in for the Toms River, New Jersey native. He has since received offers from the likes of Michigan and Florida State, as well as the Badgers.

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Matthews is the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey for the class of 2025. Here is a look at the offer announcement:

