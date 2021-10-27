Wisconsin offers a four-star linebacker in the class of 2022

The Wisconsin football program added offer No. 93 to its class of 2022 yesterday when it offered four-star linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Rolder is 247Sports’ No. 330 player in the class of 2022, No. 35 linebacker and No. 7 recruit from his home state of Illinois. He holds notable offers from programs including Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and Purdue.

The Chicago, Illinois native would be a significant addition to Wisconsin’s class of 2022 which currently ranks No. 50 in the nation and No. 11 in the Big Ten.

After ending the 2019 cycle with the program’s highest-rated class in recorded history, the ball needs to start rolling for Wisconsin to repeat that effort.

Honored and blessed to receive an offer to play football at the University of Wisconsin! #GoBadgers @CoachBostadUW pic.twitter.com/jw3a8GsBAS — Jimmy Rolder (@JimmyRolder) October 27, 2021

