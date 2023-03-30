Wisconsin offers four-star defensive lineman from Texas

The Badgers offered Lance Jackson, a four-star class of 2025 defensive lineman from Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound athlete still has two more seasons of football at Pleasant Grove High School before he’d make the jump to a college program.

Jackson has now received 16 Division 1 offers, with Wisconsin joining the Notre Dame as the second program to offer him from within the Midwest. Home state schools like Texas Tech, SMU, North Texas and UTSA have already offered him, with Texas likely soon to follow.

With Luke Fickell now at the helm as head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel joining him from Cincinnati, the Badgers may be as strong of a recruit destination as ever moving forward and could have a legitimate shot at Jackson in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire