Wisconsin offers four-star cornerback from Florida

The Badgers offered Josh Philostin, a four-star cornerback from West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday. The 5-foot-11, 160 pound athlete still has one more season of football at Cardinal Newman High School before he could make the leap to the collegiate level as a member of a program’s class of 2024.

To this point, Philostin has received 22 Division 1 offers, including nine from within the Big Ten. Considering he’s from Florida, you’d expect to see more SEC and ACC offers coming in soon, but Wisconsin appears as likely as anyone to land him in 2024.

Luke Fickell and his coaching staff have yet to secure any defensive commitments for the class of 2024, though they have brought in the likes of four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire