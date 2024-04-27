Wisconsin offers four-star class of 2026 edge rusher from Florida

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered Trenton Henderson, a four-star edge rusher from Pensacola, Florida, on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete is a sophomore at Pensacola Catholic and he still has two more years of high school football before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

To this point, Henderson has now picked up 12 Division 1 offers, including notable programs Florida State, Georgia and Notre Dame, while Wisconsin is the first Big Ten school to extend him a scholarship.

With the defensive mindset of head coach Luke Fickell and the program’s established defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, the Badgers should be salivating at the chance to acquire the top edge rusher.

In Wisconsin’s class of 2024 group of commitments, the program secured four total four-star recruits, including three on the defensive side of the ball. They reeled in defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr. (Towson, MD), linebacker Thomas Heiberger (Sioux Falls, SD) and edge rusher Anelu Lafaele (Honolulu, HI). Luke Fickell and his staff will look to replicate that output in the 2025 cycle.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire