Wisconsin offers four-star class of 2026 tight end from Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers offered Evan Jacobson, a four-star class of 2026 tight end from Waukee, Iowa, on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound athlete is a sophomore in high school and still has two more years before he’d potentially jump to the collegiate level.

Jacobson has now picked seven Division 1 offers, including from Iowa State, Miami and Texas A&M. The Badgers are the first Big Ten program to extend a scholarship to the tight end, but many more will likely follow as time goes on.

Not only does he play football, but Jacobson is also a talented big man on the basketball court. He earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore, averaging 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest.

His older brother Michael Jacobson played collegiate basketball at both Nebraska (2015-2017) and Iowa State (2018-2020) before going undrafted and playing overseas in Ukraine.

Michael returned to the states in 2021 to play football and he has now found his way to being on the Saints practice squad roster as a tight end.

Considering his connection to Iowa State, it’s possible that Evan Jacobson could view the Cyclones as his top option, but the Badgers certainly have as good of a shot as anyone to land him in 2026.

