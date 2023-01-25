Wisconsin offers four-star athlete from Arizona

The Badgers offered Miles Lockhart, a four-star class of 2024 athlete from Chandler, Arizona on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10 junior at Basha High School has experience playing cornerback and running back and could be a difference maker for whatever collegiate program he ends up at.

Wisconsin was Lockhart’s 20th Division 1 offer, including Iowa and Ohio State within the Big Ten. Considering the addition of Luke Fickell at head coach, it doesn’t seem as far-fetched that the Badgers could potentially garner his commitment over the Buckeyes.

Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Illinois) have already committed as a part of the Badgers’ class of 2024.

After a great conversation with @Im_MikeB I am blessed to have earned an offer to the University of Wisconsin !! pic.twitter.com/xD6E8N6ATP — Miles Lockhart (@MilesLockhart1) January 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire