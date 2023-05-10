Wisconsin offers four-star 2025 running back

On Wednesday, the Badgers became the latest school to offer running back Taevion Swint. The 5-foot-9 speedster announced his Badger offer via Twitter.

According to 247Sports, Swint is a top-20 overall player in the state of Florida for the class of 2025. He holds offers from Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota and more.

The ESPN 300 recently ranked Swint as the No. 142 overall player in the class of 2025. Before the Wisconsin offer came in, he had narrowed his list to eight schools: Central Florida, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and Rutgers.

Check out Swint’s highlights via Hudl: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/16800525/615ca2f002b16506a0815bf3

