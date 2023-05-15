Wisconsin offers a four-star 2025 safety

The Badgers have been sending out a number of offers in the 2025 class, including an offer to four-star safety CJ Jimcoily.

The Nashville, Tennessee native announced the offer on Saturday via his Twitter account.

The four-star safety prospect has a long list of offers including those from Missouri, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida, Maryland, Purdue, Memphis, and Nebraska. Jimcoily has played both wide receiver and in the secondary at the high school level but projects as either a defensive back or a safety at the collegiate level.

Here is a look at the four-star safety announcing his Wisconsin offer via Twitter on Saturday:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire