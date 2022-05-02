Wisconsin offers four-star 2024 RB Bryan Jackson
Wisconsin is looking to the class of 2024 as they try and keep the tradition of excellent Badger running backs going.
On Monday, Wisconsin extended an offer to four-star 2024 RB Bryan Jackson. Jackson posted the news on his personal Twitter account.
Currently, the Texas native holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Baylor, and many others. He is a four-star prospect per 247Sports’ consensus rankings, and ranked as a top-30 player in the loaded state of Texas.
Check out Jackson’s Hudl account for highlights from the McKinney High School star: https://www.hudl.com/profile/15223477/Bryan-Jackson
I am blessed and honored to say I have received an offer from The University of Wisconsin! 🔴⚪️ #Wisconsin @BadgerFootball @Coach_AlJohnson @McKinneyHS_FB @Coach_Shavers @harper_coach pic.twitter.com/CcQfC1Wnlu
— Bryan “BJack” Jackson (@BryanJacksonII2) May 2, 2022