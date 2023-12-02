Wisconsin offers a former Syracuse transfer linebacker

Wisconsin extended an offer to transfer linebacker Leon Lowery Jr. yesterday.

The former three-star recruit played at Syracuse from 2020-2023 before recently entering the transfer portal. Lowery’s Syracuse career ended with 27 games played, 78 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble.

He was the starting weak-side linebacker for the Orange in 2023, finishing the year with 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during the season.

The linebacker has two years of eligibility remaining. Based on his ‘X’ account, he currently has portal offers from Wisconsin, Oregon State, Baylor, Houston, Georgia Tech and Cal. Wisconsin’s linebacker room, meanwhile, could see some turnover entering next season with Maema Njongmeta set to graduate.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire