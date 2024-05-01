Wisconsin offers class of 2026 edge rusher from North Carolina

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered Elijah Littlejohn, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound class of 2026 edge rusher from Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday. The sophomore at West Charlotte High School has started to rack up offers even though he’s still two years away from potentially making the leap to the collegiate level.

To this point, Littlejohn has now picked up 11 Division 1 offers, including Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin from within the Big Ten while North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M have also extended scholarships.

His overall size at his age is rather impressive and if he continues to grow and progress as an athlete, there’s no doubt that he’ll have the ability to attend pretty much any school in the country.

Wisconsin had a disappointing 2023 campaign and under head coach Luke Fickell, there has been an emphasis on adding size to the defense moving forward. So far in the class of 2026, Wisconsin has yet to receive any commitments while offering 16 edge rushers through April.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire