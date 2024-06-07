Wisconsin offers another top-ranked class of 2026 wide receiver

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Jaron Pula on Wednesday.

Jaron, the brother of fellow three-star wideout Kennan Pula, received an offer the same day as Kennan. He also joined cornerback Elijah Durr, interior offensive lineman Samuel Simpson and athlete Rico Blassingame as 2026 targets to earn Badger offers over the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver is a product of Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. 247Sports’ composite ranking has Pula as the nation’s No. 367 overall recruit, No. 53 wide receiver and No. 7 recruit from his home state for the class of 2026.

Like Kennan, Jaron received his first of his 22 NCAA Division I offer from California in April 2023. From that point forward, the exact same cohort of elite NCAA Division I programs pursuing Kennan joined Jaron’s laundry list of suitors, like Oregon, USC, Washington, Miami (Florida), Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas Tech and Tennessee.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine projects the corner to land at either UCLA or Alabama. Unlike Kennan, however, Jaron posts a slightly higher likelihood to end up with the Bruins.

Including the Pula brothers, Wisconsin has offered 24 wide receivers in the class. The Badgers’ current wide receiver is projected to be captained by Will Pauling, C.J. Williams and Bryson Green this fall with Quincy Burroughs and Joseph Griffin Jt. playing second fiddle.

With identical appearances, statures, offers and future trajectories, it appears as if the Pula brothers will enter the collegiate realm as a duo. With such a revered bunch of suitors clawing at the door, Wisconsin will need to manufacture an significant recruiting pitch to land the duo.

Current focus is on Fickell’s class of 2025, which lands at No. 17 in the nation with 13 commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire