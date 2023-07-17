Wisconsin offers 6-foot-8 2025 offensive tackle

The Badgers added to their 2025 offer sheet last week as Wisconsin extended an offer to offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan.

The three-star offensive tackle stands at 6-foot-8, and weights in at 310 pounds according to his 247Sports profile. Buchanan is a Maryland native who plays his high school football for Good Counsel High School.

The 2025 offensive lineman currently has offers from in-state Maryland, Boston College, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and USF along with the Badgers.

The Badgers currently have one early commit in the 2025 class, as quarterback Landyn Locke, the younger brother of current Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke, committed to the Badgers last month.

