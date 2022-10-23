Wisconsin offers 2025 in-state LB Cooper Catalano

On Saturday, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2025 in-state linebacker Cooper Catalano out of Germantown, Wisconsin.

According to PrepRedzoneWI, Catalano is the No. 1 LB in the state and the No. 6 overall player in Wisconsin.

Not yet ranked by national recruiting services, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB holds offers from Illinois and Wisconsin but has also received interest from Iowa State and Minnesota.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

As a freshman, Catalano registered 78 tackles, seven TFLs, three sacks and three forced fumbles for Germantown High School.

This offer marks the 15th offer extended to a member of the 2025 recruiting cycle and the second to an in-state product, the other being Verona cornerback Tre Poteat.

The Germantown High School standout announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

After a great game day visit I’m excited to announce that I have received a offer to the University of Wisconsin! Special thanks to @CoachDOnofrio @WisFBRecruiting @Coach_B_Lewis @jimleonhard @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/BpGDgyEXK8 — Cooper Catalano (@catalano_cooper) October 22, 2022

