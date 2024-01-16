Wisconsin offers a 2025 running back from the state of Michigan

Wisconsin extended an offer to class of 2025 running back Jace Clarizio yesterday.

Clarizio is a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com, and ranks as the No. 51 running back in the class and No. 10 recruit from his home state of Michigan.

The six-foot, 190-pound running back also has offers from programs including USC, Michigan State, Louisville, Iowa State, Indiana and Central Michigan.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently has four commitments and sits within the nation’s top 20. There are no running back commits at the moment, though the program did land three backs in the class of 2024 — four-star Dilin Jones, three-star Darrion Dupree and three-star Gideon Ituka.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire