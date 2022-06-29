Wisconsin offers 2025 RB Tory Blaylock

On Tuesday, Paul Chryst and new running backs coach Al Johnson extended a scholarship offer to 2025 running back Tory Blaylock out of Humble, Texas.

Currently, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound RB holds offers from Arizona State, Connecticut, Houston, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Sam Houston, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UTSA.

The Atascocita High School standout is the younger brother of current Wisconsin Badgers safety Travian Blaylock.

You can watch his freshman season HUDL film here.

Blaylock is just the second RB the Badgers have offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Texas native announced his scholarship offer to the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

