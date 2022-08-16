Wisconsin offers 2025 LB Brett Clatterbaugh

On Monday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh, out of Culpeper, Virginia.

Already standing at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, he currently holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and now Wisconsin.

Clatterbaugh, a standout at Eastern View High School, finished his freshman season with 153 total tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions in nine varsity games, according to MaxPreps.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

This offer marks coach Chryst’s 13th scholarship extended in the 2025 recruiting class and his second to a linebacker.

The Virginia native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

