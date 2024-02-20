Wisconsin offers a 2025 interior offensive lineman from Kentucky
Wisconsin extended an offer to three-star class of 2025 interior offensive lineman Isaac Sowells on Monday.
Sowells is 247Sports’ 694 player in the class of 2025, No. 54 interior offensive lineman and No. 5 recruit from his home state of Kentucky.
The 6-foot, 2-inch, 293-pound lineman also holds offers from notable programs including in-state Kentucky and Louisville, Duke, Indiana, Miami, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 9 in the nation with seven commitments. Luke Fickell’s class is without a blue-chip recruit at the moment, that after finishing the 2024 cycle with a blue-chip ratio of 50% (11 four-stars of 22 total commitments).
The Badgers have work left to do as the 2025 cycle heats up during the summer months.
