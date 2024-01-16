Wisconsin offers a 2025 defensive lineman from Cincinnati, Ohio

Wisconsin extended an offer to class of 2025 defensive lineman Gordy Sulfsted earlier today.

Sulfsted is a three-star recruit in 247Sports.com, ranked as the No. 38 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 16 recruit from his home state of Ohio.

The defensive lineman also holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Miami, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Stanford and Virginia.

The Badgers currently had four commits in the class of 2025, though none at defensive line. Sulfsted would be a commitment at a position of need, and from a location head coach Luke Fickell is expected to recruit well given his previous stops.

The program’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 nationally at this early point in the process.

