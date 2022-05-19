Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star CB Jamir Benjamin

Earlier today, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 cornerback Jamir Benjamin out of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Per 247sports Composite, Benjamin is the No. 287 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 30 CB in the country, and the No. 10 player in the state of Michigan. You can watch his highlights here.

The West Bloomfield High School standout currently holds offers from Boston College, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Tennessee, and several others.

Benjamin is the sixth CB to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound CB announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

