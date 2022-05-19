Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star RB Jordan Marshall

Yesterday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 running back Jordan Marshall out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Per 247sports, Marshall is the No. 279 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 16 RB in the country, and the No. 8 player in the state of Ohio.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound RB carried the ball 166 times for 1,155 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore while also chipping in an additional 427 yards receiving. You can watch his highlights here.

The Archbishop Moeller High School standout currently holds offers from Akron, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, and several others.

Marshall is just the third RB to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

