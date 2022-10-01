Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star CB Braylon Conley

On Friday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 three-star cornerback Braylon Conley out of Humble, Texas.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 416 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 42 CB in the country, and the No. 65 player in Texas.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound CB currently holds offers from Akron, Arkansas, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Kansas State, Memphis, Missouri, Oregon, Texas Tech, UTSA, and Wisconsin.

Conley, a standout at Atascocita High School, finished his sophomore season with 74 tackles, four pass deflections, and three interceptions, according to prepredzone.com.

The Texas native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

