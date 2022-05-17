Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star RB Titus Cram

Earlier today, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 three-star running back Titus Cram out of Bondurant, Iowa.

Per 247sports, Cram is the No. 318 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 46 ATH in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Iowa.

The 6-foot, 190-pound RB ran for 1,461 yards and 26 touchdowns on 7.6 yards per carry as a sophomore. You can watch his highlights here.

The Bondurant-Farrar High School standout currently holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Nebraska.

Cram is the 2nd RB to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

