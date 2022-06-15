Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star ATH KJ Parker

Earlier this week, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered three-star athlete KJ Parker out of Elmhurst, Illinois.

Per the 247sports Composite, Parker is the No. 358 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 51 ATH in the country, and the No. 8 player in the state of Illinois.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, the Immaculate Conception High School standout also holds offers from Iowa State and Iowa.

As a sophomore, Parker caught 32 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns on offense, while adding 50 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and eight interceptions on defense.

The Illinois native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

After a great conversation with @jimleonhard, @CoachWhitted and @bobby_engram I am proud to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/H7WaNUmdHZ — KJ Parker (@KJ_Parker14) June 14, 2022

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis.