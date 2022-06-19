Wisconsin offers 2024 in-state OLB Sam Pilof
During an unofficial visit to Madison on Saturday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 three-star outside linebacker Sam Pilof out of Middleton, Wisconsin.
Per 247Sports, Pilaf is the No. 34 LB in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Wisconsin.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, the Middleton High School standout currently holds offers from Iowa State, Rutgers, and now Wisconsin.
As a sophomore, Pilof registered 98 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles en route to being named first team All-Conference.
The in-state OLB announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:
After a great visit I’m excited to announce that I have received my third division 1 offer from The university of Wisconsin @CoachAprilUW @CoachTurnerUW @CoachHaering @CoachKolodziej @BadgerFootball @Coach_Pertz @Rogey5574 pic.twitter.com/1ymXSAqGiX
— Sam Pilof (@pilofsam1) June 18, 2022
