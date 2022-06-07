Wisconsin offers 2024 OL Ronan O’Connell

Dillon Graff
·1 min read
Yesterday, after an impressive showing at Wisconsin’s team camp, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 offensive tackle Ronan O’Connell out of Franklin, Tennessee.

At the moment, O’Connell is not yet ranked by the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings, but is considered to be the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in the state of Tennessee. You can watch his highlights here.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, the Fred J Page High School standout currently holds offers from Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Western Kentucky, and now Wisconsin.

The Tennessee native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

