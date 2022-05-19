Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star WR Luke Williams

Earlier today, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 wide receiver Luke Williams out of Naperville, Illinois.

Per 247sports, Williams is the No. 107 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 16 ATH in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois. You can watch his highlights here.

The Naperville North High School standout currently holds offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (OH), Minnesota, and Nebraska.

Williams is the 10th WR to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound WR announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

