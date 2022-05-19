Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star CB Jaylen McClain

Earlier today, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 cornerback Jaylen McClain out of West Orange, New Jersey.

Per 247sports, McClain is the No. 154 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 15 CB in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. You can watch his highlights here.

The Seton Hall Prep standout currently holds offers from Boston College, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas A&M, and several other Power Five schools.

McClain is just the fifth CB to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot, 175-pound CB announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.