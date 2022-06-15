Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

Earlier today, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended an offer to four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer out of The Woodlands, Texas.

Per the 247sports Composite, White is the No. 254 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 19 QB in the country, and the No. 37 player in the state of Texas.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 215-pounds, The Woodlands High School standout also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Houston, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and several others.

As a sophomore, Mettauer threw for 1,921 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. You can watch his highlights here.

The Texas native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

