Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star WR Jeremiah Mcclellan

Yesterday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 four-star wide receiver Jeremiah Mcclellan out of Saint Louis, Missouri.

Per 247sports, Mcclellan is the No. 153 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 29 WR in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Missouri.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound WR caught 41 passes for 989 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. You can watch his highlights here.

The Christian Brothers College standout currently holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, and several other power five schools.

Mcclellan is just the 7th WR to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

