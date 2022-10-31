Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star DB Kaj Sanders

Earlier this week, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 athlete Kaj Sanders out of Oradell, New Jersey.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 337 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 49 ATH in the country, and the No. 7 player in New Jersey.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound ATH currently holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia, and several others.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

The New Jersey native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

Blessed and honored to receive an offer from University of Wisconsin @BadgerFootball @bccoachvito pic.twitter.com/cqNoWKyaLs — Kaj Sanders (@kajsanders_) October 27, 2022

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire