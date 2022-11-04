Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star DL Aydin Breland

Madison, Wis. – Earlier this week, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland out of Santa Ana, California.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 83 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 8 DL in the country, and the No. 10 player in California.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound DL currently holds offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Damn, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, and several others.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

The California native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

After a great conversation with coach Jon, I am extremely blessed and grateful to have received an offer to the University Of Wisconsin‼️ #Badgers @BadgerFootball @jon_proto @GregBiggins @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/BmjgUdPPej — Aydin Breland (@AydinBreland) November 2, 2022

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire