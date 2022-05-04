Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star LB Aaron Chiles

Yesterday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles out of Olney, Maryland.

Per 247sports, Chiles is the No. 85 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 7 linebacker in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker plays with impressive speed, physicality, and explosiveness for the position. You can watch his sophomore year highlights here.

The four-star linebacker currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC, Texas A&M, Virginia, and several other power five schools.

Chiles is just the 5th linebacker to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

