Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star LB Aaron Chiles
Yesterday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles out of Olney, Maryland.
Per 247sports, Chiles is the No. 85 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 7 linebacker in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker plays with impressive speed, physicality, and explosiveness for the position. You can watch his sophomore year highlights here.
The four-star linebacker currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC, Texas A&M, Virginia, and several other power five schools.
Chiles is just the 5th linebacker to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2024 recruiting cycle.
I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin #Gobadgers @UWCoachSheridan @bobby_engram @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @CraigHaubert @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/dnqTUerkLi
— seis (@Aaron7Chiles) May 3, 2022
