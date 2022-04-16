Wisconsin offers 2023 three-star RB Jaquez Keyes

On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers offered class of 2023 running back, Jaquez Keyes, per an announcement on his Twitter.

Related: Wisconsin offers 2023 three-star ATH Collin Dixon

Keyes is from Ironton, Ohio, where he plays running back and linebacker for Ironton High School. The three-star recruit is the 46th-ranked player in the state of Ohio and 77th-ranked athlete in the country per 247Sports.

The Badgers are only Keyes’ second power-five offer, but he also holds offers from several MAC conference schools.

Keyes was not the only player from Ohio offered by the Badgers this week, as Wisconsin offered 2023 ATH Collin Dixon earlier in the week after a visit.